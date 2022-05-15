Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168,672 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.20% of Grifols worth $91,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 85,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.96 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

