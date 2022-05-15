Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,479 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $76,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

