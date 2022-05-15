Pictet Asset Management SA Has $68.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.30% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $68,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $502.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $545.19 and a 200-day moving average of $637.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $468.86 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

