Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

