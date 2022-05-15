Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,204 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.48% of Fate Therapeutics worth $82,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 107,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,723 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after acquiring an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 173,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 31,753 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

In related news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

