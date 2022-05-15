Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 18,578 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $92,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $38,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

