Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,257 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $87,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

