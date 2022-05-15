Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 140.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.