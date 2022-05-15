Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 25,750 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

