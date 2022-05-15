Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 548.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,541 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,407,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 446,995 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $23.95 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

