Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,091 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after buying an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

