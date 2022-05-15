Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.40. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.