Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,273 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

