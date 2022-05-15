Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2,861.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.33 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

