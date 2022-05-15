Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.75 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 4,199.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,721,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $530.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $505.32 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.01 and its 200 day moving average is $638.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

