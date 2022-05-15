Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6,719.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243,043 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 794,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 179,925 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,805,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

