Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $2.83 Million Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seaboard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter worth $201,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,797.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,575.84 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

