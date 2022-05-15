Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $2.83 Million Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seaboard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter worth $201,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,797.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,575.84 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.
Seaboard Profile (Get Rating)
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.