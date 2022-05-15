Piper Sandler Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $108.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 74.59.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 26.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 38.28. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.