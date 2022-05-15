Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the April 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

PSTV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,763. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

