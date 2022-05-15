Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Points.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $24.07 on Friday. Points.com has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $359.61 million, a PE ratio of 171.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Points.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Points.com by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 68.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Points.com by 37.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Points.com by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

