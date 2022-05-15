Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.77. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 18,400 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.
About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.