Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.77. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 18,400 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

