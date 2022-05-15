Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in April

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,597,300 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the April 15th total of 6,261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of PWCDF stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $26.78. 623,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.