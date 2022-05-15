Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

PRLD opened at $4.62 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.