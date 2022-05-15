Presearch (PRE) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $40.48 million and approximately $491,641.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00227957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015955 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002878 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

