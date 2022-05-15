Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Primo Water updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.12 on Friday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

