Probity Advisors Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 104,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $199.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average of $225.60. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

