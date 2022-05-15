Probity Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.52.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. 1,324,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

