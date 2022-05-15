Probity Advisors Inc. Has $537,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,231. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

