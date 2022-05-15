Probity Advisors Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,731,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,626. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.