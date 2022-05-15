Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IMAX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 481,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $936.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAX. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

