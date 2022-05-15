Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,947 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. 2,894,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,708. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

