Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 18,594 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,107,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,636,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

