Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 482 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

