Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 594 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACC remained flat at $$64.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

