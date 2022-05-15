Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 606 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,255,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.41. 5,360,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $386.78 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

