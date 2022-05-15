Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
IPDN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 18.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.75.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 126.96% and a negative net margin of 47.79%.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
