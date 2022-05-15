Project TXA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001689 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $64,459.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 71.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00521572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.50 or 1.98228419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004675 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

