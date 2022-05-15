Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PMD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.68. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Psychemedics’s payout ratio is currently -153.83%.

In other Psychemedics news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 27,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $179,202.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,392.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,485 shares of company stock valued at $225,282. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Psychemedics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Psychemedics in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

