Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLSE. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,901,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

