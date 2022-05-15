Qbao Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $187,348.61 and $352.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

