QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Update

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QCCO remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Friday. 23,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. QC has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

Get QC alerts:

QC Company Profile (Get Rating)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Further Reading

