Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 42,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 462.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 399,700 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,646,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QFTA remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,200. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

