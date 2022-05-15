Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,954,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 407,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

