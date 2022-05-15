Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $11.50 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 473,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Starwood Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

