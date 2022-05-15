Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $11.91 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 153,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.51 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

