Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 108,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $97.48 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

