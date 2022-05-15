Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in EPAM Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $7,878,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,860,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $319.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

