Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.