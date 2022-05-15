RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of RADA opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 398,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

