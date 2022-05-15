Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,867 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

